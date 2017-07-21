Examples of disappearing

CHEETAH

Population numbers: 7,000

Living range: In Africa they exist only in 10 per cent of their historic range, while in Asia they now live only in the central deserts of Iran.

IUCN conservation status: Vulnerable

Why numbers are declining: Habitat loss especially threatens cheetahs because they require large areas of land to live in.

Live animals are illegally caught for the pet trade and for their skin, and they are killed by farmers who see them as a threat to livestock.

ORANG UTAN (Sumatran and Bornean)

Population numbers: Almost 120,000 of both species in total

Living range: The Sumatran orang utan lives only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, while the Bornean orang utan lives in the Malaysian and Indonesian parts of the island of Borneo.

IUCN conservation status: Critically endangered

Why numbers are declining: Habitat loss and forest fragmentation, as well as deliberate hunting. Forest fires, too, cause sharp population drops.

AFRICAN LION

Population numbers: 32,000

Living range: Mostly in the African continent south of the Sahara Desert.

IUCN conservation status: Vulnerable

Why numbers are declining: The two main threats facing lion populations are that they are being killed to protect humans and livestock, and the decimation of the wild animals that lions feed on.

PANGOLIN

Population numbers: Unknown, though the research paper says numbers have been "decimated"

Living range: The four Asian species are found from Pakistan to southern China and in South-east Asia, while the four African species inhabit much of sub-Saharan Africa.

IUCN conservation status: Four species are vulnerable, two species are endangered, two are critically endangered

Why numbers are declining: They are hunted for their meat and scales.

Compiled by Jose Hong