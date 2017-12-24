Young Catalan liberal's rise a threat to Rajoy

MADRID • Forget the traditional Socialist opposition and perhaps even the Catalan separatists: The main threat to Spain's conservative Prime Minister may now come from a Barcelona politician dedicated to national unity - Ms Ines Arrimadas.

The 36-year-old leader of the liberal Ciudadanos party in Catalonia has jumped to the front line of Spanish politics by coming out on top in elections to the region's assembly.

Supporters even compare her performance to Mr Emmanuel Macron's meteoric rise to the presidency across the border in France.

Laying down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the separatists alike, Ms Arrimadas boosted her party's share of the vote to more than 25 per cent in last Thursday's snap election, up from just 7.6 per cent two years ago.

That made Ciudadanos (Spanish for "Citizens") the biggest group in the assembly, ahead of parties backing either more Catalan autonomy or outright independence which had won every regional election since the restoration of Spanish democracy in the 1970s.

Ms Arrimadas will struggle to form a regional coalition as, collectively, separatist parties achieved a narrow majority.

Still, she celebrated victory with hundreds of supporters in the streets of Barcelona last Thursday night, flanked by her party's national leader, 38-year-old Albert Rivera.

Last Friday, she made an appeal for unity following October's independence referendum which led to former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont fleeing the country, other separatist leaders landing in jail and Madrid imposing direct rule.

"Yesterday was a great night, a historic night and for me the start of reconciliation in Catalonia, even if sometimes things take a little longer than what we would expect," she told Onda Cero radio.

Her performance echoed similarly strong showings from centrists in French presidential and legislative elections earlier this year, raising the hopes of Ciudadanos.

"This result is fully transferable to national politics,"said Mr Toni Roldan, a lawmaker for the party in the Spanish Parliament who is also from Catalonia.

"It takes Ciudadanos to the next level, and we will be competing on an equal footing with Rajoy in the next Spanish election."

Ciudadanos, which has its roots in Catalonia, will need strong momentum if it is to threaten Mr Rajoy's grip on power as the party came only fourth in last year's national election with 13.9 per cent.

An opinion poll taken before the Catalan vote put it still in fourth. However, alone among the major parties, its support was up to 17.5 per cent, suggesting voters are being won over by its tough stance on Spanish unity and against corruption, as well as its young professional leaders.

Ms Arrimadas was born in the Andalusian town of Jerez, far from Barcelona where she moved after completing a law degree.

Her husband was a lawmaker for Mr Puigdemont's party, before resigning last year to avoid complicating her political rise.

Rivals express grudging admiration for the party.

"Ciudadanos has managed to bring together all unionism in a technically perfect campaign," a source close to Mr Puigdemont said on condition of anonymity.

"It is an artificial product that represents the feelings of many people."

