World's longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND (REUTERS) - The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world opened in Switzerland on Saturday (July 29).

Nestled in the heart of the Alps, the bridge is almost 500m long and connects the long hiking trail between the two Swiss towns of Grachen and Zermatt. Known as the "Europaweg", it a well-known path for hiking lovers, offering panoramic views of the famous Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps.

The bridge was built after its predecessor had to be closed in 2010 due to safety concerns.

It was built in two and a half months with a patented vibration damping system to prevent it from swinging.

The highest point of the bridge stands at 85m from the ground.

