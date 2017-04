SWITZERLAND (REUTERS) - Hundreds of people, young and old, gathered together dressed as Charlie Chaplin's "The Tramp" in a world record attempt.

Six hundred and sixty two people donned moustaches and walking canes for the attempt in Corsier-Sur-Vevey, Switzerland on Sunday (April 16).

The event was organised by and held at the world's only museum dedicated to the famous director, Chaplin's World.

It coincided with Chaplin's 128th birthday and the museum's first anniversary since opening.