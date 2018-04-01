World Briefs: Tesla: Autopilot on during fatal crash

Tesla: Autopilot on during fatal crash

WASHINGTON • Electric carmaker Tesla yesterday confirmed the autopilot was engaged during a fatal crash in California on March 23, a development set to exacerbate concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles.

The Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars. The driver later died.

Tesla said the driver had activated the autopilot but had ignored several visual and one audible hands-on warnings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dalit farmer killed for owning horse

AHMEDABAD (India) • A farmer from India's lowest caste Dalit community has been beaten to death for owning a horse, which is seen as a symbol of power and wealth, police said yesterday.

Police have detained three upper caste men for questioning after the body of 21-year-old Pradeep Rathod was found in a pool of blood in Gujarat state on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Philippine banks on alert over cyber hit

MANILA • The Philippine central bank has sounded an alert to local financial institutions following a cyber attack at the Malaysian central bank, in which hackers sought to steal money using fraudulent wire transfers, its governor said yesterday.

Bank Negara Malaysia has said no funds were lost in the incident, which it identified on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Russian tycoon held over embezzlement

MOSCOW • The co-owner of Russia's Summa investment group, Mr Ziyavudin Magomedov, and two business partners have been detained on suspicion of embezzling large sums of state money.

Moscow's Tverskoy District Court yesterday said Mr Magomedov, and his associates are suspected of embezzling more than 2 billion roubles (S$46 million).

REUTERS