World Briefs: German shut down Trump's Twitter page

German shut down Trump's Twitter page

SAN FRANCISCO • A German has come forward as the former Twitter employee who shut down the account of US President Donald Trump for 11 minutes last month on his last day of work at the firm.

News website TechCrunch on Wednesday identified the man as Mr Bahtiyar Duysak, a 20-something temporary contract worker in San Francisco for Twitter.

REUTERS

Radioactive Russian fungi in France

PARIS • France has found traces of radioactive cesium on mushrooms from Russia, the head of French nuclear regulator ASN said yesterday.

Asked about the impact of a cloud of radioactive pollution coming from Russia in October, ASN's chief said the levels of radioactive ruthenium 106 in the air had posed no safety threat, but controls on imported food products had been strengthened.

REUTERS