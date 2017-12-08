World Briefs: British govt to fund nuclear plant research

British govt to fund nuclear plant research

LONDON • The British government will provide up to £56 million (S$101 million) in funding for the research and development of mini nuclear plants.

The funding, to be available over the next three years, will be used to assess the potential of designs of advanced and small modular reactors and accelerate their development, the government said. The plants could help to solve Britain's power crunch.

REUTERS

Catalan separatists march in Brussels

BRUSSELS • A sea of around 45,000 pro-Catalonia protesters demonstrated in Brussels yesterday to show support for the region's deposed president Carles Puigdemont and urge the European Union to support its drive for independence from Spain.

Puigdemont fled to Brussels last month after Spain charged him with sedition and rebellion over Catalonia's independence referendum in October.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE