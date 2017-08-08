Woman pushed by jogger into the path of a bus; narrowly escapes serious injury

LONDON - A woman narrowly escaped serious injury in London, after a jogger pushed her out of his way and into an oncoming bus.

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle," the Daily Mail quoted Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from the Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, as saying.

The 33-year-old victim received minor injuries.

The incident happened at about 7.40am on May 5 as the victim was walking across Putney Bridge in London. Scotland Yard is appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises the jogger in the CCTV footage that shows the incident.

In the video, the woman walks into the path of a male jogger who pushes her onto the ground. Her head dangles off the kerb onto the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid hitting her.

The Daily Mail reported a Scotland Yard spokesman as saying: "The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the victim's aid.

"The jogger came back the other way across the bridge about 15 minutes later. The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging."