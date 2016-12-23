Woman filmed urinating on Donald Trump's golf course can sue - BBC

LONDON - A woman who urinated on Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland has been given the go-ahead to sue the resort after staff filmed her in the act, says the BBC.

Rohan Beyts, 62, says she had to "answer the call of nature" at sand dunes after walking on the beach with a friend near the US President-elect's Menie resort earlier this year (2016).

As they returned from their walk, Beyts says she was challenged by resort staff. She later found out that staff had filmed her on mobile phones and decided to pursue a civil case on the grounds of breach of privacy.

A three-day civil hearing for breach of privacy will be heard next year (2017), said the BBC.

No legal action was taken against Beyts for urinating on the course, despite a report being made to Scotland's procurator fiscal, or public prosecutor. Charges were dropped in October.

Mike Dailly, acting for Beyts, told the BBC that attempts to have the case dismissed had failed and the case would now be heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in April.

Beyts told the BBC Scotland news website she was "glad" the case was proceeding, adding that April would mark a year since the incident.

After charges against her were dropped in October (2016), she told the BBC: "I had no option when I needed to answer the call of nature.

"My friend turned round to give me a bit of privacy and we joked we hoped the were no CCTV cameras."

She added: "When I discovered men had been filming me I felt really uncomfortable - mortified.

"It's ironic they said my act was disgusting but you hear about Donald Trump's claims about women.

"I know which I think are disgusting.

"If this had involved any other golf course no-one would have been interested. I feel totally vindicated."

According to the BBC, a spokeswoman for Trump International said of the civil case: "Our position on Rohan Beyts' claim remains unchanged and the matter is now in the hands of our lawyers."

Mr Trump opened his Menie course in Aberdeenshire in July 2012 after lengthy opposition from local residents and environmentalists.

The course, which is owned by Trump International Golf Club Scotland, lost just under £1.1 million (S$1.9 million) in 2015, said the BBC.