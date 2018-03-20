Winding road to Danube's beauty

This aerial photograph shows just some of the many twists and turns that make up the route through the snow-covered forests of the Pilis Mountains in Hungary.

Located near the village of Pilisszentlaszlo, about 30km north of the capital Budapest, the mountains were a popular hunting ground for Hungarian kings, and many hunting lodges have survived. Now, the place is also home to several ski resorts.

Those who successfully navigate the hairpin bends of this moun-tainous drive will eventually reach the resort village of Dobogoko, located 699m above sea level, which offers panoramic views of the Danube River.