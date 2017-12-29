Wind blows parked plane off apron at Malta International Airport

VALLETA, MALTA - A private jet believed to belong to British Tory peer Lord Michael Ashcroft was blown off the apron at Malta International Airport on Wednesday night by strong winds that sent it crashing into a nearby building.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which saw the strong winds dislodge and blow away wheel chocks preventing the Dassault Falcon 7X from moving, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local reports.

In a statement, Malta International Airport confirmed that the aircraft was blown away from its parking location, and said an investigation has been launched.

"The airport's Operations and Security teams were deployed to the scene immediately to safeguard the integrity of the aerodrome and secure the airport perimeter," the statement said.

The private jet is understood to belong to Lord Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.