Wife of Chechen accused of Putin assassination plot shot dead near Kiev

KIEV (REUTERS) - A deadly shooting has occurred on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Investigators combed the scene on Monday (Oct 30) night after officials say a gunman opened fire at a car from bushes, killing a well-known Ukrainian woman and injuring her husband Adam Osmayev, a Chechen man accused by Russia of potting to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Adam Osmayev, husband of murdered Amina Okuyeva, says: "She was shot in the head. I drove as far as I could until the car stopped, I think the engine was also hit. I tried to give her first aid, but she was shot in the head."

The attack comes after a car bombing in kiev on Thursday (Oct 26) which killed two people and injured three others, including a member of the populist opposition Radical Party, who the dead Ukrainian woman had links to, and who is since blamed Russia for the bombing.

Moscow accuses Osmayev of being part of a 2012 bomb plot by Islamist rebels to assassinate Putin.

Monday's attack is the second attempt this year on the Chechen's life.