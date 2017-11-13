What's Next: Nov 13, 2017

EU states to ink joint defence pact

More than 20 European Union states will sign up for a landmark joint defence pact today aimed at closer defence ties as a way of rebooting the bloc after Brexit, and as Russia flexes its muscles to the East. Dubbed Permanent Structured Cooperation on defence (Pesco), the pact aims to deepen defence cooperation and improve coordination in the development of new military technology.

Serious Games Conference

Games get serious at a conference on artificial intelligence that begins today. The Serious Games Conference 2017 will be discussing topics such as the use of simulation games in healthcare and for the elderly, and how playing futures poker could help policymakers explore alternative scenarios for tackling major challenges.

Second fintech festival

The second Singapore FinTech Festival kicks off today. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is organising the week-long festival in partnership with the Association of Banks in Singapore and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings. MAS managing director Ravi Menon will be giving a keynote speech on day one of the conferences tomorrow.