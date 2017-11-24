What's Next: Nov 24, 2017

Theresa May in Brussels for Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Brussels today for a meeting with European Union (EU) Council President Donald Tusk, as she increasingly becomes involved in the negotiations for Brexit. The EU is hopeful that Mrs May will make an offer that could unlock Brexit trade talks, but a consensus is forming that the trade deal available will not be anything like the "deep and special partnership" the British leader craves.

Asian adventure at ChildAid concert

A musical by ChildAid, featuring a cast of more than 150 talented young performers and directed by Singapore's singer-songwriter and 2005 Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee, will open at the Resorts World Sentosa today.

The theme of the two-night annual charity concert, now into its 13th edition, is An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure, which celebrates the diversity of cultures of the countries in the region.

Recognition for productivity excellence

The Singapore Productivity Awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel tonight.

Ten Singapore enterprises across six sectors - construction, food and beverage, hotel, infocomm, logistics and manufacturing - will be recognised for productivity excellence.

Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say will deliver the opening address.