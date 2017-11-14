What's Next: Nov 14, 2017

British MPs to look at EU Withdrawal Bill

Britain's House of Commons will today take up a much-delayed European Union Withdrawal Bill that seeks to integrate EU law into British legislation when Brexit takes place. The Bill has more than 400 proposed amendments, including a demand that gives Parliament the right to vote on any final agreement. The British government is also expected to publish details of its post-Brexit trade plans today.

Tribute to public transport workers

The inaugural Public Transport Workers' Appreciation Day will be held today from 1.15pm to 2.30pm at the Bedok Town Square event space. The event is jointly organised by the Land Transport Authority, the National Transport Workers' Union and the four public transport operators to recognise and celebrate the 22,000 public transport workers who play a vital role in ensuring commuters' smooth travel experience.

Data on resale prices of private homes

The Singapore SRX Property private non-landed resale index for last month, scheduled for release today, will be keenly watched by home owners and investors. Property analysts said the 0.7 per cent increase in the official private home price index for the third quarter had reflected firmer prices in the last 2-1/2 weeks of September.