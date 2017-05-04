What's Next: May 4, 2017

Big electoral test for Conservatives

Elections for 4,800 local council seats across Britain are set to be held today in the first electoral test for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party since the formal announcement of Britain's intent to pull out of the European Union. The timing of the local elections in England, Scotland and Wales is unprecedented as they are taking place during a general election campaign.

The Force awakens on Star Wars Day

"May the 4th" Star Wars Day is being celebrated by fans globally today to mark the creation of the highly successful movie series. This year, it also marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope. The date was chosen because of its pun on the Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you".

A series of events in Singapore includes the transformation of the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay into "SaberTrees".

Building successful Asean businesses

Trade and Industry (Trade) Minister Lim Hng Kiang is attending the Asean Conference 2017: The Next Economic Force today.

The event will share thoughts from public- and private-sector leaders on what it takes to build successful businesses in Asean. The speakers include Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Ngurah Swajaya and United Overseas Bank CEO Wee Ee Cheong.