What's Next: May 2, 2017

Merkel visiting Moscow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Moscow for talks today, her first visit since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. There is no immediate prospect that Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis will be lifted, but Dr Merkel's visit sends a signal that Germany, the European Union's foremost power, is willing to engage with the Kremlin. Her agenda is likely to focus on Ukraine, EU sanctions and trade ties.

Laos PM here on official visit

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is in town today on a visit at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The visit reaffirms the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Laos, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday. Dr Thongloun will receive an official welcome at the Istana this morning. He will then call on President Tony Tan Keng Yam, and PM Lee, who will host an official dinner in his honour.

DBS financial results for Q1 out today

One of Singapore's largest companies, DBS Group Holdings, will report its first-quarter financial results this morning before the stock market opens. Last year, DBS set aside $1.49 billion for bad loans as firms in the gas and oil sector struggled with low oil prices but the bank believes this year will be better. United Overseas Bank, the first of the three local banks to report its latest results last Friday, said first-quarter earnings were better than expected.