What's Next: May 10, 2017

Russia-US meet over Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today in Washington, where the two are slated to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how to "set the state for a political settlement" in Syria, according to the US State Department.

Roadshow to encourage child fostering

Research has shown that children who are unable to live with their own families due to reasons such as abuse or neglect thrive far better when they are placed with foster families rather than put in institutions.

The Government is trying to encourage more families to open their doors to such children in need. A roadshow on fostering will begin today, from 11am to 9pm, at Bedok Mall's Basement 2 atrium.

China releasing April inflation data

China will today release its inflation data, which is expected to show only a modest pickup. The consumer price index for last month is predicted to rise 1.1 per cent, after an increase of 0.9 per cent in March. The milder inflationary pressures suggest policymakers will have room to tighten credit and reduce risks in the financial system after years of debt-fuelled stimulus. Beijing is targeting consumer inflation at 3 per cent this year, unchanged from last year.