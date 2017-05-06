What's Next: May 06, 2017

France chooses its president tomorrow

French voters go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new president in what has been one of the most divisive campaigns in decades.

Voters face a stark choice: front runner Emmanuel Macron, 39, who is pro-European Union and believes France can thrive in a globalised world, or far-right populist Marine Le Pen, 48, who wants France to turn away from the EU to shelter behind trade barriers and immigration controls.

New museum tells the story of Europe

A museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the European Union and even Brexit opens in Brussels today, trying to tell the story of the continent. Visitors to the six-storey House of European History, funded by the European Parliament, can take an interactive tour in 24 languages, starting in antiquity and leading past the two great wars of the 20th century and the reconstruction process to a united continent that followed.

New toll-free NKF hotline

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) will be launching a new toll-free hotline today that will allow members of the public and patients to access information on kidney health as well as on NKF's services and programmes. Through the hotline, NKF hopes to curb the onset of kidney disease which is rising at an alarming rate among the population.