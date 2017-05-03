What's Next: May 03, 2017

Europe to release Brexit plans

The European Commission will today release its negotiating plans for Britain's departure from the European Union after the bloc's leaders agreed on the "red lines" for Brexit at an April 29 summit. The publication of the plans comes in the wake of media reports of a tense meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last Wednesday on the bill for Brexit and the timing of trade talks.

Minister to speak at poly graduation

Temasek Polytechnic is holding the first of its graduation ceremonies today, with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing addressing graduates.

He will also present awards to outstanding students from the cohort.

A total of 5,800 students will graduate from 55 full-time diploma courses and 24 part-time courses over 16 graduation sessions.

Euro zone Q1 growth estimates

Flash estimates of the first-quarter growth in the euro area will be released today.

The economy had advanced 0.4 per cent quarter on quarter in the three months to December last year.

Household consumption and fixed investment were the main drivers of growth while net external demand contributed negatively.