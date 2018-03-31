What's Next: March 31, 2018

Stephen Hawking's funeral

British physicist Stephen Hawking's funeral will be held today at a private ceremony in Cambridge. He died at the age of 76 on March 14.

After the funeral service, he is due to be cremated, and his ashes will be interred later this year near the graves of scientists Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin in Westminster Abbey.

K-pop stars to perform in Pyongyang

Several South Korean pop acts will hold concerts in Pyongyang tomorrow and on Tuesday, which will be the first of their kind for more than a decade.

The shows - part of reconciliatory moves ahead of a planned inter-Korean summit next month - will feature many top stars, including K-pop girlband Red Velvet.

RSAF celebrations at Sembawang

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is taking its golden jubilee celebrations to Sembawang today and tomorrow. Sembawang is one of the three new heartland locations this year. Members of the public will be able to witness a live helicopter demonstration for the first time, where a Super Puma helicopter will take off, land and "rescue a patient".