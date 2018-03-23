What's Next: March 23, 2018

EU talks on post-Brexit plans

European Union leaders will gather in Brussels today without British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss a post-Brexit transition period and adopt guidelines for talks on future relations with the UK. Mrs May has been forced to retreat from a number of undeliverable promises, making concessions that have angered some Brexit supporters.

SGH boosts burns protocols

Singapore General Hospital will today reveal findings of a study which shows that new burns protocols that are being used at the hospital speed up skin recovery. Patients also have fewer complications as a result, thus reducing their hospital stay.

Release of Feb inflation data

Singapore's Consumer Price Index for February will be released today. Analysts expect inflationary pressures to remain muted. For the year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has forecast headline and core inflation at 0 per cent to 1 per cent, and 1 per cent to 2 per cent, respectively.