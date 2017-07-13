What's Next: July 13, 2017

Trump, Macron to discuss ISIS fight

United States President Donald Trump arrives in Paris today for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that will focus on joint efforts to combat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, where American and French troops are in action side by side. They will then hold a joint news conference followed by a lavish dinner at Jules Verne restaurant at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Cardiology conference starts today

Heart surgeons, nurses and researchers from around the world are in town for the 21st Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology Congress.

The three-day conference beginning today will see presentations on the latest research, and discussions on topics such as biodegradable stents and cardiovascular disease in Asian women.

Bank Negara likely to hold rate steady

Malaysia's central bank will announce its latest monetary policy today, with economists widely expecting it to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged. After the headline inflation rate reached 5.1 per cent in March, some analysts forecast there would be one or two rate hikes before the year end. But inflation has since eased and growth is on the rise, which experts say will allow Bank Negara Malaysia to leave the rate untouched.