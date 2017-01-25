What's Next: January 25, 2017

3 finalist candidates for WHO chief

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will announce in Geneva today the three finalist candidates seeking to be the body's next leader.

Six candidates fielded from different countries are in the running to succeed former Hong Kong health official Margaret Chan when she steps down as WHO director-general this year after 10 years of service.

National School Games kicks off

The National School Games kicks off today with an opening series at the OCBC Arena at the Sports Hub. The annual event will see students competing in inter-school games.

This year, students from primary schools to junior colleges and centralised institutes will be participating across 29 sports till Aug 30.

Japan's trade figures out today

Japan will release trade figures for December today. The world's third-largest economy had recorded a 153 billion yen trade surplus in November from a year earlier.

Experts expect that figure to be around 150 billion yen for December.

Some economists have expressed concerns about the export-focused economy's outlook, as US President Donald Trump threatens to adopt protectionist trade policies.