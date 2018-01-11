What's Next: January 11, 2018

Catalan leaders face questioning

The leaders of two grassroots Catalan separatist organisations, Mr Jordi Cuixart and Mr Jordi Sanchez, appear before a judge for questioning today. They have been charged with sedition and rebellion over their role in Catalonia's separatist drive, which saw the autonomous region declare independence from Spain on Oct 27. Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia, but the crisis continues after separatists won snap elections on Dec 21.

River Hongbao details out today

The River Hongbao 2018 Organising Committee will give details today on this year's River Hongbao celebrations.

The carnival will be held at The Float@ Marina Bay from Feb 14 to 24, and will have the theme An Endearing Home For All.

There will be a thematic lantern display and an exhibition titled My Home, My New Year, among other things.

Singapore business outlook survey

The Singapore Business Federation will unveil today the result of an annual survey to gauge sentiments of Singapore businesses.

Some 1,000 companies were polled on areas including feedback for Budget 2018, economic transformation, digitalisation and overseas expansion.