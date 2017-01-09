What's Next: January 09, 2017

Rolf Harris assault trial begins

Australia-born entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, a fixture on British television for six decades, will go on trial in London today for alleged assaults against minors.

The case will focus on alleged incidents between 1971 and 2004, amounting to seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

SUTD, health alliance extending tie-up

Eastern Health Alliance and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are extending their partnership for five years, and will have a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony today. The aim is to develop solutions for better healthcare delivery, nurture future healthcare engineers and cultivate healthcare innovation in Singapore.

US to release labour market index

The United States will report its latest Labour Market Conditions Index, an experimental indicator compiled by the US Federal Reserve to track labour market activity.

The index has been on the rise in recent months, signalling robust economic growth. If it continues to show positive momentum this month, analysts will likely read it as another sign of support for the Fed's plan to raise interest rates several times this year.