What's Next: Jan 31, 2017

Debate on Bill to trigger Brexit process

Britain's Parliament is set to begin debating a Bill today to launch the country's exit from the European Union. The Bill authorising the government to trigger the Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty will be debated today and tomorrow. It is then expected to progress to a further debate stage lasting three days from next Monday.

Local favourites at River Hongbao

From today till Saturday, home-grown performers will take centre stage at the River Hongbao with local favourites lined up for the different thematic nights. Xinyao Night today will feature local singers such as Roy Loi, Hong Shao Xuan, Pan Ying and Deng Shu Xian, who will take visitors down memory lane with their iconic Xinyao songs. Tomorrow and on Thursday, getai artists Marcus Chin, Wang Lei and Hao Hao will perform colourful numbers.

S'pore firms report results this week

Local investors returning to the fray today after the Chinese New Year market holiday will be wondering if the Singapore bourse can maintain its standing as the region's best performer. The Straits Times Index has rallied a sizzling 6.39 per cent so far this year. Investors will be watching a range of factors, including profit results. SIA Engineering and StarHub are among the local companies reporting their numbers later this week.