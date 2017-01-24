What's Next: Jan 24, 2017

Verdict on UK govt's Brexit appeal

Britain's Supreme Court will issue an order today on the government's appeal against a ruling that it must seek parliamentary approval to trigger the process of leaving the European Union. A win for Prime Minister Theresa May would allow her to trigger the Brexit process unilaterally, while a defeat would force the government to pass legislation that could be amended to water down her proposals.

Counter-terrorism seminar today

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force are organising a counter-terrorism seminar for the security industry and fire safety managers today. Such events aim to raise awareness, sensitise, train and mobilise the business community in various industries to guard against terrorist threats.

Euro zone's PMI data out today

Flash estimates of the euro zone's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January will be released today by Markit.

Manufacturing and services PMIs by the private firm came in at 54.9 and 53.7 respectively last December. The euro zone manufacturing PMI has expanded for 42 consecutive months. The compounding effect of month-over-month expansions is likely to further fuel growth and inflation.