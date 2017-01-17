What's Next: Jan 17, 2017

British PM unveiling Brexit plans

British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a much-anticipated speech today, setting out her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union. She has been under pressure to provide details of her Brexit policy. Media reports suggest Mrs May is pushing for a "hard Brexit", and is expected to state that Britain will seek to quit the EU's single market and Customs union to regain control of Britain's borders and laws.

Awards for healthcare workers

Awards will be given out today to nearly 4,000 healthcare workers who have delivered quality care and excellent patient service.

Organised by the SingHealth cluster, the awards will be given out by Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat. They also recognise team efforts to improve patient safety, experience and outcomes.

Release of S'pore export data for Dec

Singapore's export numbers for last month will be released today.

Analysts are expecting a strong single-digit rise in non-oil domestic exports, albeit at a more moderate pace, compared with November's 11.5 per cent surge.