What's Next: Feb 6, 2017

British MPs to debate Brexit Bill

The two-clause Brexit Bill published last month by British Prime Minister Theresa May will spend three days in committee beginning today with a final Commons vote on Wednesday.

During these two days of detailed debate, opposing MPs will have a chance to revise the Bill that aims to give Mrs May the power to take Britain out of the European Union.

MPs to discuss TPP, injured workers

Parliament will sit today, during which it will discuss matters such as how Singapore will respond to the United States pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Another concern of MPs is a gap in the law that leaves injured workers unable to recover the compensation owed to them by their bosses despite the Labour Court ordering employers to pay up.

Blue-chip firms reporting results

The ongoing corporate reporting season goes into full swing following the Chinese New Year holidays, with Singapore Airlines, Sats, Singtel and ComfortDelGro among the blue-chip companies that are scheduled to disclose their results this week.