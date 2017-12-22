What's Next: December 22, 2017

Catalan election results today

Results are expected today in Catalonia after yesterday's regional election, which the Spanish government hopes will strip pro-independence parties of their control of the Catalan Parliament and bring to an end their campaign to force a split with Spain. But polls suggest that the vote, which pits leaders of the wealthy north-eastern region's separatist movement against parties that want to remain in Spain, will likely result in a pro-independence majority.

Bursaries for ex-offenders' children

About 200 children of former offenders who have done well in their studies will receive bursary awards today. The awards are handed out by the Industrial and Services Cooperative Society, a cooperative for former offenders. Mr Amrin Amin, Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, is the guest of honour at the event.

Britain's Q3 economic growth data

The full and final third-quarter economic numbers for Britain will be released today.

Based on preliminary estimates released in October, the economy grew by 0.4 per cent quarter on quarter and 1.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.