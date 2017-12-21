What's Next: December 21, 2017

Catalonia goes to the polls

Catalonia votes today for a new administration in an election many hope will resolve Spain's worst crisis in decades after the region declared independence, leading Madrid to sack local leaders.

Polls suggest neither the pro-independence nor the pro-unity camp will win a majority. The likely outcome is a hung Parliament and many weeks of wrangling to form a new regional government.

Outreach event at Tampines Hub

Our Tampines Hub, which is a unit of the People's Association, is holding its first community outreach event today.

Since the Hub's opening in August, it has seen an average of 1.2 million visitors every month.

A new Festive Arts Theatre also recently opened at the Hub for performing arts events.

BOJ unveiling monetary policy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will unveil its monetary policy decision today - the last of the G-7 central banks to do so this year.

While the central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, analysts will be scrutinising governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-decision press conference for his views on policy normalisation.