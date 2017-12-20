What's Next: December 20, 2017

Top EU court to rule on Uber

A debate in Europe over whether ride-hailing app Uber is merely a digital company or one providing transport services will be decided when the top European Union court hands down its verdict today. While a ruling that Uber is a transport firm is unlikely to immediately change the way it operates, it will give local authorities the green light to regulate the US firm more like a traditional taxi company, with obligations ranging from licensing to insurance.

COE bidding results

The results of the year's final open bidding exercise for certificates of entitlement (COEs) will be released today after the tender closes at 4pm.

The total quota available for this tender is 4,352. In the last tender earlier this month, COE prices ended lower for all vehicle categories except for motorcycles.

Thai central bank panel to meet

The Bank of Thailand monetary policy committee meeting will be held today.

The market expects the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent, which has been unchanged since a 0.25 percentage point cut in April 2015.