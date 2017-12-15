What's Next: Dec 15, 2017

Far-right leaders meet in Prague

European far-right leaders, including Ms Marine Le Pen, chief of France's National Front, and Mr Geert Wilders, who heads the Dutch Party for Freedom, will today attend a conference of anti-Islam parties in the Czech capital of Prague. The gathering of the leaders of Europe of Nations and Freedom, an anti-European Union bloc, is being hosted by Mr Tomio Okamura, head of the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy party.

Annual congress of German party

The Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, will hold its annual congress today. The CSU has been dogged by bitter infighting and fears it is losing ground to the far right. The congress is taking place as Dr Merkel's conservative bloc is seeking to form a government with the Social Democrats after the bloc lost ground to the far-right Alternative for Germany party in September's election.

New private home sales figures

Data on new private home sales for last month will be out today.

The numbers will be keenly watched, given the recent spate of residential land purchases by developers at record prices.

In October, some 969 new private residential homes and executive condominiums were sold, up 7 per cent from September.