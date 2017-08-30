What's Next: August 30, 2017

PM May in Japan for trade talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will today kick off a three-day trip to Japan that will include a meeting with Emperor Akihito and free-trade talks with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

The visit is aimed at strengthening Britain's relationship with key international investors ahead of its split from the European Union.

Spotlight on mortality at NTU event

An event that lets participants experience being dead is taking place today at Nanyang Technological University.

I Died Today: An Intimate Encounter With Mortality invites participants to take part in activities like writing their own eulogies, attending their own funerals and reflecting on their thoughts and emotions during the experience.

US to release revised Q2 growth data

The United States will release a second estimate for its second-quarter growth today. It had revised its first-quarter growth downward to 1.2 per cent. For the second quarter, early estimates show the gross domestic product expanded at an annualised estimate of 2.6 per cent in the second quarter, matching market expectations. Analysts think a rise in business equipment investment, consumption and federal government spending boosted growth.