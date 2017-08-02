What's Next: August 2, 2017

Prince Philip's last public engagement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 96-year-old husband, Prince Philip, will review a military parade at Buckingham Palace today in his final scheduled engagement before retiring from public life this week.

He will have conducted 22,219 solo engagements since his wife became queen with the death of her father in 1952, made 637 solo overseas visits and will have given 5,496 speeches.

New pharmacy technicians programme

A new programme to groom and develop pharmacy technicians is being launched, amid a thirst for healthcare workers in Singapore's ageing society. Pharmacy technicians help dispense drugs and medical devices, as well as teach patients how to use them.

It will be launched today at the inaugural Pharmaceutical Sciences Forum at Nanyang Polytechnic.

S'pore's factory data out today

Singapore's manufacturing activity for last month will be released today. Economists reckon the current streak, which has seen it expanding for 10 consecutive months, will continue. But they have also warned that the pace may slow in the second half year. June's purchasing managers' index edged up by 0.1 point from May to 50.9 points, based on data released last month by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management.