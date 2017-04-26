What's Next: April 26, 2017

British PM to meet EU reps on Brexit

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and his chief Brexit negotiator, Mr Michel Barnier, will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May today in London to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union.

Brexit negotiations will start in June as planned, after Britons vote in a snap general election on June 8, the EU had said earlier.

Conference on food and nutrition

The dietary habits of young Singaporeans will come under scrutiny at a conference today about food and nutrition. Among the questions discussed: How can the Government and industry improve their diets?

Food Vision Asia will also see Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat deliver an opening address.

Growth in industrial output expected

Data for Singapore's industrial production for last month, slated for release today, is set to show continued growth, albeit at a more modest pace than in the previous month. A Reuters poll of 12 analysts forecasts that manufacturing output rose by 7.1 per cent last month, against 12.6 per cent growth in February. However, this may have been skewed by the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday, which fell in January this year but February last year.