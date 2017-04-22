What's Next: April 22, 2017

France prepares to vote

France votes tomorrow in the first round of a high-stakes presidential election that will be conducted under tight security following a terror attack that left one police officer dead. Opinion polls suggest that the centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are most likely to secure the maximum vote share in the first round, propelling them to a run-off due to be held on May 7.

Pence to meet Turnbull in Sydney

US Vice-President Mike Pence will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney today, on the fourth stop of a tour that has already taken him to Seoul, Tokyo and Jakarta. He is also slated to meet business leaders later in the day.

Activities to mark Earth Day today

It is Earth Day today - an event marked around the world to raise awareness of environment issues. In Singapore, a series of activities will take place today - from parents and babies gathering for the Great Cloth Diaper Change to encourage the use of non-disposable diapers, to nine farms that will be planting 22 Kranji trees.