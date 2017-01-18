What's News: January 18, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Xi warns of protectionist risks

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of the dangers of protectionism and the futility of trade wars at the World Economic Forum in Davos. His speech suggested a claim to the kind of international economic stewardship that US President-elect Donald Trump has rejected.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore team's autism finding

Researchers at Duke-NUS have pinpointed a gene, CDH13, that could play a key role in causing autism. People with autism have been found to have mutations of this gene. Changes in the gene can cause the brain's circuitry and how its cells communicate to work differently than usual.



Questions have arisen over who will run Samsung if Mr Lee is jailed. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Who can run Samsung?

With Samsung's de facto chief Lee Jae Yong facing arrest and possibly jail, questions have been raised on who could step in to run South Korea's biggest conglomerate in such a situation. Among the top contenders are two executives running key divisions of the business, as well as Mr Lee's sister - hotel executive Lee Boo Jin.

WORLD

Mahathir responds to criticism

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has responded to the Sultan of Johor's criticism of his opposition to the sale of land to Chinese companies. In a letter in The Star, Tun Dr Mahathir said the Forest City development would lead to a capital outflow.

OPINION

Key role for industry road maps

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to economic transformation. That is why industry road maps, all 23 of them, are critical to help enterprises and workers cope with disruptive change, write Tan Khee Giap and Tan Beng Kai.

HOME

Case watching online retailers

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) is watching errant online retailers after receiving 636 e-commerce-linked complaints, up from 523 in 2015 and 485 in 2014. It plans to set up industry standards for online transactions and help consumers seek recourse.

HOME

Top Sino-S'pore dialogue

The Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation - the highest-level dialogue between China and Singapore - will be held next month. It is a platform to discuss bilateral cooperation, Asean-China cooperation, and exchange views on developments in the world.

BUSINESS

Exports register robust uptick

Exporters ended 2016 on a surprisingly upbeat note as shipments from here registered another month of robust growth, surprising economists who had expected a more modest uptick. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports expanded 9.4 per cent last month, far higher than economists' hopes of 5.8 per cent growth.

SPORT

Warriors thrash Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers, crushing the defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions 126-91 on Monday. Klay Thompson scored a game-high 26 points, propelling the Warriors to their first win over the Cavaliers since Game Four of last year's NBA Finals.



PHOTO: HUANG XIAOMING STUDIO/WEIBO



LIFE

Angelababy gives birth to boy

Chinese entertainment's golden couple Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming (above) welcomed a son in Hong Kong on Tuesday, they announced. The couple had meant to choose a day for a caesarean birth, but Angelababy went into labour earlier than the original due date around Chinese New Year.

VIDEO How much to put in hongbao? This and other questions on giving red packets are answered by lifestyle correspondent Bryna Singh. http://str.sg/askhongbao