What's News: December 9, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Britain, EU reach Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union reached a historic deal on Brexit divorce terms that allows them to open up talks on a future relationship after the split. Britain agreed to a divorce settlement and to protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit.

Cladding found to be 'fire risk'

Bolliya and Bolli-Core FR, two brands of aluminium composite panels used as external cladding here, do not meet Singapore's most stringent standard - Class "0" - for combustible external cladding here, tests show. Seven buildings and two building projects here could be affected.



Umno president Najib Razak raising the party flag beside his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

No contest for top Umno posts

Malaysia's ruling Umno united behind party president Najib Razak as he prepares for a general election due by August next year, by deciding that the Prime Minister and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi could stand unopposed in a party leadership contest due some time next year.

WORLD

US govt shutdown averted

The US Congress has approved a measure that will avoid a government shutdown this weekend amid a debate over spending on defence and domestic programmes. The move defers a broader possible showdown over spending priorities, immigration and healthcare until Dec 22.

OPINION

Asean should reflect on past

This year was a milestone year for Asean as it celebrated its 50th anniversary. As it stands at the cusp of the next 50, it should reflect on how it has weathered past challenges to meet new ones down the road, writes Joseph Liow.

HOME

Fewer on assistance scheme

For the first time in five years, there has been a dip in the number of households on the Short-to Medium-Term Assistance scheme. Government figures show that in the financial year to March, 28,409 households were on it, down 4 per cent from the year before.

HOME

Telco offers 'shrinking bills'

Zero Mobile is offering consumers a way to shrink their bills. For every person they refer to the service, capped at five, customers can receive a recurring credit of $9 per month. The subscriber can potentially get his mobile services for free.

BUSINESS

All eyes on bitcoin

Bitcoin's price continued to soar this week, flying past the US$17,000 (S$23,000) mark on Thursday, before it dipped on profit-taking. What has fuelled the surge, which began about a week after the cryptocurrency touched US$10,000, is that bitcoin futures trading will start this weekend. But going mainstream could prove to be the undoing of bitcoin.

SPORT

Female Olympian's inspiration

If Cheyenne Goh is feeling a trifle nervous about tussling with the world's best next year in South Korea as Singapore's first Winter Olympian, she should reach out to Tang Pui Wah to find encouragement and commonality in the tale of Singapore's first female Summer Olympian, who has been celebrated in an outstanding documentary.



PHOTO: THE WAREHOUSE HOTEL



LIFE

Local projects clinch awards

A local boutique hotel converted from a godown and a "village-style" development in the heartland have won design awards beyond local shores. The Warehouse Hotel (above) and the Enabling Village each picked up a Grand Award with Special Mention at the Design For Asia Awards this year.

VIDEO

Splashing fun

East Coast Park gets even more exciting with the opening of Aloha Sea Sports Centre, which rents out equipment and conducts classes. str.sg/oZ2p

VIDEO

House rules

We look at the laws regulating Airbnb in nine cities around the world. str.sg/oZWT