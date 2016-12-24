What's News: December 24, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

Berlin attack suspect killed

Italian police have shot dead the Tunisian man believed to have carried out a deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market. Anis Amri was fatally shot after firing at two police officers in Milan when they stopped him for a routine identity check at around 3am yesterday.

Halt to negative inflation

Consumer prices were unchanged last month compared with a year ago, halting a 24-month run of declines, as commodity prices have begun to inch up.

The zero per cent inflation may seem unremarkable, but economists have called it a good sign that Singapore could start to experience some inflation in 2017, which in turn could signal stronger demand.

Assad cements hold on Aleppo

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has moved to cement its control over East Aleppo after the evacuation of the remaining rebels. Residents in the westof the city cheered the victory, but the euphoria was short-lived after a rocket attack left at least one dead.

Another hottest year

The year 2016 is set to be the hottest year, with average global temperatures on track to breach record levels seen in 2015. World Meteorological Organisation data for the first 11 months of the year indicates that the temperature was approximately 1.2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Rebutting 'sick man of Asia' tag

The new sick man of Asia is a label pinned on Singapore by some economists in a Hong Kong report. Professor Tommy Koh rebuts them, pointing out that the city state's economy remains among the world's most competitive and retains its core strengths.

4 planes diverted to Batam

Inclement weather forced four Singapore-bound flights to be diverted to Batam on Thursday. They included a Tigerair flight from Hong Kong, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Brisbane, a SilkAir flight from Thailand and an SIA flight from Tokyo.

New platforms at LRT station

Two new platforms at the Choa Chu Kang LRT station will separate commuters who are disembarking from those who are boarding, and ease congestion at peak hours. There are also more fare gates and a wider staircase for the greater number of users.

Local output beats forecasts

Singapore's manufacturers produced 11.9 per cent more in November than in the same month last year, the fastest pace in over 21/2 years. A surprise surge in electronics and biomedical output lifted the headline figure way above economists' forecast for a 1.6 per cent contraction and provided an optimistic note for the economy.

Women's football gets revamp

Owing to increasing interest and participation in women's football, the league will be reorganised to form a two-division structure. The top six teams in the 2016 Women's Premier League will stay in it, while the new Women's National League will be made up of those teams which finished in seventh to 11th spots, along with any new sides.

Art on Funan's hoarding

The hoarding around the former Funan DigitaLife Mall has been transformed into a 180m-long street art installation, featuring graffiti portraits by home-grown and internationally renowned graffiti artist Ceno2, whose real name is Mohammad Azlan Ramlan.