What's News: Aug 21, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

'Terrorist' may have fled Spain

Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, the Moroccan suspected of driving the van used in one of the twin attacks that killed 14 in Spain could be at large outside the country, police said yesterday as Barcelona mourned the victims. Officials confirmed that the cell behind the carnage had been preparing "one or more" assaults in Barcelona.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Aussie guide to thwart terror

Australia has released a guide to prevent terror attacks using vehicles in crowded areas following deadly assaults in Barcelona, Nice and London. The strategy, released yesterday, suggests steps such as fencing, closed-circuit television cameras, as well as trees and statues to slow down vehicles.

WORLD

North Korea slams joint drills

North Korea has slammed an annual joint military exercise by the United States and South Korea starting today as "adding fuel to the fire" amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in South Korea will run until Aug 31.

WORLD

Battle to retake Iraqi city

Iraqi forces have launched an assault to retake the northern city of Tal Afar from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. About 2,000 militants remain in the city and they are expected to put up a tough fight, even though they are exhausted and short of supplies.

OPINION

Media must regain trust

Fake news predates United States President Donald Trump, but he has persuaded many to equate flawed journalism with lies. That may be why a new study shows public trust in news producers has fallen, and established media must fight back, writes Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Bollards to beef up security

The Government is looking into extra security at public events, including the use of bollards. This follows terror attacks overseas involving the use of vehicles. Bollards were used during the National Day Parade in areas such as the Marina Bay Sands waterfront.

HOME

F&B sector improves slightly

Department of Statistics estimates showed that in June, the food and beverage sector had its first year-on-year increase in sales since January - a modest 1 per cent rise, with fast food leading the sector. The restaurant business continued to decline, but at a slower rate.

BUSINESS

Port rivalry set to heat up

Work is well under way to secure Singapore's future as a key port of call - most prominently in the form of the new Tuas mega port. But these efforts may face serious competition as neighbouring countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia take on or plan for large-scale infrastructure projects that will vie for transshipment business in the region.

SPORT

Remembering coach after win

Kegler Cherie Tan, 29, romped to victory in the women's singles yesterday, on the opening day of the SEA Games bowling competition. She later said: "It just felt like someone up there was looking out for me today." That someone was veteran bowling coach Henry Tan, who died last Thursday - the day the team left for Kuala Lumpur.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



LIFE

World of Malay stories

A 19th-century copy (above) of the 17th-century text Taj Al-Salatin, which translates to The Crown Of Kings, is one of more than 140 artefacts in a new exhibition by the National Library Board called Tales Of The Malay World: Manuscripts And Early Books. The exhibition, held at the National Library, will run till February next year.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

One tart to rule them all

The Straits Times foodies Tan Hsueh Yun, Wong Ah Yoke and Chris Tan did a blind taste test of cheese tarts from 10 bakeries. str.sg/tartstest

VIDEO

Best bike for learners

Ms Christine Lim, who is taking part in OCBC Cycle's learn-to-ride programme, goes for a bike-fitting session to find the best two-wheeler. str.sg/bestbike