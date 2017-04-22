What's News: April 22, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Cop killed in Paris attack

A gunman shot dead a police officer and wounded two others on Paris' Champs Elysees in a terror attack ahead of France's presidential election. The 39-year-old man, who was known to security services as a potential Islamic radical, drove up to a police bus and opened fire using an automatic rifle. He was shot dead by police officers while trying to flee on foot.

New home for defence R&D

Defence research organisation DSO National Laboratories is working on a platform that can profile suspected terrorists across multiple social media platforms. This, and other initiatives are now hatched in a new DSO Complex.

South Korea on high alert

South Korea is on a heightened state of alert ahead of the 85th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea's army next Tuesday, amid fears that Pyongyang may stage another nuclear test to commemorate the occasion. A large concentration of military hardware has been amassed on both sides of the border between the two Koreas.

Basuki's loss is Jokowi's loss

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has remained silent about the defeat of Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, whom he backed, in a gubernatorial election. But the victory of opposition-backed Anies Baswedan has raised questions about Mr Joko's own prospects in the next presidential election.

US-N. Korea brinkmanship

The game of brinkmanship between the United States and North Korea has raised tensions and the risk of conflict, writes Narushige Michishita. The only upside is if the deadlock causes both sides to resume dialogue.

Haze due to local pollution

Local pollution, including exhaust fumes, caused the haze over Singapore which was close to unhealthy levels from Thursday night to yesterday morning. Rain helped to dissipate the haze a few hours later.

New chief for NKF soon

A new chief executive is expected to run the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) by the third quarter of this year.

Former chief executive Edmund Kwok was sacked last November after a "personal indiscretion" that is now the subject of a police investigation.

$2.4m lost in high-risk trading

More than 40 people in Singapore have lost in excess of US$1.7 million (S$2.4 million) after being lured to take part in an unregulated, sometimes fraudulent and mainly offshore activity known as binary options trading. One person lost US$693,000 after engaging in the highly risky trading, which is banned in some jurisdictions.

LeBron leads Cavs to victory

LeBron James was the catalyst as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the reigning NBA champions, fought back from a 26-point deficit to stun the Indiana Pacers 119-114 on the road in the play-offs. James had 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists and became the third-highest scorer in the play-offs.

Japanese food fest is back

Gourmet Japan, an annual festival featuring quintessential Japanese cuisine, is returning for its sixth edition. The festival, which offers a host of dining events and cooking workshops, will span the whole of next month. More than 400 diners are expected to attend the dining events, and another 320, the culinary workshops.

