What's in the deal

FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

No specific figure for Britain's divorce bill has been confirmed but a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said a range of between £35 billion (S$63.5 billion) and £39 billion is a fair settlement.

RIGHTS OF EU CITIZENS

Britain will protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal. British citizens in the EU will also retain their rights.

IRELAND BORDER

The deal guarantees the "avoidance of a hard border" between EU member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland, a key issue in maintaining peace in the province.