What's in the deal

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (far left) and British PM Theresa May with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (far right) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (second f
Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis (far left) and British PM Theresa May with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (far right) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (second from right) at the European Commission in Brussels yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
36 min ago

FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

No specific figure for Britain's divorce bill has been confirmed but a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said a range of between £35 billion (S$63.5 billion) and £39 billion is a fair settlement.

RIGHTS OF EU CITIZENS

Britain will protect the rights of some three million European citizens living there after Brexit as part of the deal. British citizens in the EU will also retain their rights.

IRELAND BORDER

The deal guarantees the "avoidance of a hard border" between EU member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland, a key issue in maintaining peace in the province.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2017, with the headline 'What's in the deal'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch