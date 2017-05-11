Vladimir Putin says Comey's firing will not impact US-Russia relations - CBS

SOCHI, Russia (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (May 10) that US President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into possible Russian meddling in the US presidential election, will not impact relations between the two nations.

"There will be no effect," Putin told CBS News in a brief interview in the Russian city of Sochi.

"Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that."

(This is a developing story)