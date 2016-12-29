Victoria Beckham to receive OBE from Britain's Queen for 'services to fashion and charity'

Fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham will receive an OBE from Britain's Queen in the country's annual New Year Honours, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Beckham, 42, the wife of footballer David Beckham, told her family the news over Christmas, the Mail said on Wednesday (Dec 28).

The former Spice Girl is set to be honoured for her contributions to fashion and charity work and is said to be "delighted and humbled for the recognition."

Beckham told her family - sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, along with five-year-old daughter Harper - during the festive period, when it is understood that they retreated for a private family break in the Maldives, the Mail reported.

Having transferred her skills from singing to designing, Beckham is recognised for her work in fashion - showing her main collection - Victoria Beckham, launched in 2008 - twice a year at New York Fashion Week.

OBE stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and is just one nod handed out by Queen Elizabeth II from the New Year's Honours list.

According to a government website, the honours system recognises people who have made achievements in public life, or who have committed themselves to serving and helping Britain. "They will usually have made life better for other people or be outstanding at what they do," it says.

Anyone can nominate another person for an honour, but the recipients are decided by an honours committee.

The OBE is one of the highest honours. "This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area," says the government site.

David Beckham was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to football.

His wife is especially pleased to have been nominated for her charity work, the Mail said.

Recently - with a little help from daughter Harper - Victoria Beckham created a T-shirt to raise funds for World Aids Day. She also makes regular trips to visit projects across the globe as part of her role as a UNAIDS ambassador.

A source told the Mail: "She is especially thrilled that her philanthropic work as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination has been recognised in this way."

In December last year (2015), Beckham visited Ethiopia where she met children living with HIV and Aids, said a Telegraph report.

"We have come such a long way in the fight against Aids. Huge global efforts have created proven results, and more and more people are accessing treatment and prevention services. But we are not there yet," she said at the time.

"There are still people being left behind due to gender inequalities, stigma and discrimination and lack of resources."