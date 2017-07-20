Veteran UK lawmaker Vince Cable becomes leader of Liberal Democrat Party

LONDON (REUTERS) - Veteran lawmaker Vince Cable was elected unopposed to lead Britain's pro-European Liberal Democrat Party on Thursday (July 19), promising to restore the party's influence and use it to argue for a softer exit from the European Union.

Cable, who served as business minister from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition led by the ruling Conservative Party, said in the run-up to his appointment that he believed Brexit might never happen because it was too divisive and too difficult to deliver.

The 74-year old economist was the only candidate in a leadership contest triggered when his predecessor Tim Farron stepped down after last month's national election.