Vessel breaks in two off Turkey's north-west coast

Published
20 min ago

ANKARA (REUTERS) - A dry cargo vessel broke in two in the Black Sea off Turkey's north-west coast, television images showed early on Sunday (Aug 27), while the 11-man crew was rescued.

Mongolian flag carrying Leonardo, a 114m-long dry cargo ship, started buckling and broke in two while on anchor off Istanbul's Kilyos coast.

Half of the ship was taken ashore by tugboats, while the remainder is in the water gradually sinking.

Turkish media reports said the ship, constructed in 1975, was going to Istanbul's Tuzla dockyard for repairs.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia