Van crashes into dozens of people in Barcelona terrorist attack, several injured, say police

MADRID (REUTERS) - A van crashed into dozens of people in the centre of Barcelona on Thursday (Aug 17) and several people were injured, in what police have described as a terrorist attack.

It was later said that two armed men had afterwards entered a restaurant.

Two people are reported to have died.

Police described the van incident on Twitter as a “massive crash”. Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city’s Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.

In one video released under the slogan “tourism kills neighbourhoods”, several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tyres and spray-painted the windscreen.

A look at the van that reportedly slammed into pedestrians in #Barcelona. Several ppl injured. Motive/cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/ezyPp289k8 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) August 17, 2017

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier pic.twitter.com/LPGBCYupfv — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) August 17, 2017

Van rams into crowds in #Ramblas area in #Barcelona, several injured, Spanish police say pic.twitter.com/1DlfyN4ipX — Yotam Rozenwald (@Yotam_R82) August 17, 2017