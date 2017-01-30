US embassy in Berlin suspends visas for nationals on Trump's ban list

Protesters gather at the Los Angeles International airport's Tom Bradley terminal to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Protesters gather at the Los Angeles International airport's Tom Bradley terminal to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's travel ban. PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN (REUTERS) - The US embassy in Berlin said on its Facebook page on Monday (Jan 30) that visa issuance had been suspended to nationals, or dual nationals, of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"Per US Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification," it said. "If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time," the embassy added.

